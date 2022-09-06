Napoli Boss Spalletti Provides Injury Update On Osimhen

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has said he will make a decision on Victor Osimhen’s availability for the UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Partenopei announced on their website on Monday that the forward picked a knock in the 2-0 win against Monza last weekend and partially trained with his teammates.

Osimhen was also not on the pitch on Tuesday morning during the opening 15 minutes of training open to the media.

“Osimhen yesterday he experienced some pain, so he didn’t train yesterday and trained separately today,” Spalletti told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow he will train with the group provided he feels better than today. Tomorrow, if he feels up for it, he will try and shoot, try to do a bit more with the ball and if he has a positive feeling about that, like this morning, he will be available for selection.”

