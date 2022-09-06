Nigerian Defender Akpudje Joins Czech Club FK Jablonec

Nigeria defender Joshua Akpudje has joined Czech Republic First League club, FK Jablonec, reports Completesports.com.

Akpudje linked up with Jablonec from Latvian outfit BFC Daugavplis.

Akpudje will wear number 44 jersey for his new club this season.

Akpudje told m.fkjablonec that he was prepared to fight for his future at the club.

“It is the dream of every young player to fight for his future,” Akpudje said.

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to be in Jablonec. Now is the time to start working on a better future.”

Akpudje spent last season on loan at Lithuanian club, Panavezys where he scored one goal in 22 league appearances.

He has represented Nigeria at the U-23 level.

Jablonec are currently 15th in the Czech First League with four points from seven games.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority…