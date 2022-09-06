Peseiro Should Monitor Super Eagles Players’ Progress In Europe –Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has urged the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro to endeavour to monitor the progress of his players in Europe.

With the season in Europe just entering its early stages in terms of games played, some of the Super Eagles players have been in the thick of the action.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com from his Cairo base in Egypt, Aikhoumogbe advised Peseiro to have a close checks on some of the Super Eagles in Europe.

“The season in Europe has just commenced and I am delighted that some of the Super Eagles players are really having a time with their respective clubs.

“However, it will be important for the Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro to monitor the progress of the players and also have constant interaction with them.

“This will also help their psyche and well motivate the players in giving their best for the senior national team.”

