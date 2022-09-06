Ruud Outclass Berrettini To Advance Into Semi-finals

Norwegian tennis star and fifth seed Casper Ruud defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the US Open semi-final on Tuesday.

Ruud, who was French Open runner-up, saw off Berrettini on clay in July’s Gstaad final and looked just as effective on the hard court, hanging back behind the baseline to absorb the 13th seed’s power.

Sprinting through a sublime first set in which he produced just two unforced errors, it looked like Ruud was on track for a blowout victory when he was up 5-1 in the second set.

But Berrettini began to find his usual level when he broke Ruud in the second game and saved four breaks in the third.

Ruud mustered a terrific comeback, breaking Berrettini in the ninth and never trailed in the tiebreak.

He and third seed Carlos Alcaraz have a chance at seizing the world number one ranking at Flushing Meadows, as current holder Daniil Medvedev was sent packing in the fourth…