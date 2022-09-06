Sadiq Is A Replica Of Yekini –Adepoju

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju believes Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq has what it takes to catch up with late Rashidi Yekini.

Adepoju stated this in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, where he lauded the ability of Sadiq to adapt so quickly with Real Sociedad.

Recall that the former Almeria striker netted his first goal for Real Sociedad at the weekend.

The former Nigeria international is delighted to see his compatriot do well at his former club and likened him to former Super Eagles striker and the country’s all-time top scorer, Yekini.

“No, I have never spoken to him; but I follow him, I watch all his games and he seems like a great player, he can give more,” Adepoju told Mundo Deportivo.

“He reminds me of another Nigerian we had, Rashidi Yekini, who we used to call ‘gangling’. I think Sadiq is young and can catch up with Yekini.

“He has a goal, quality, height and runs more…