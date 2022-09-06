Tiafoe Knocks Nadal Out Of US Open

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning a third Grand Slam title of 2022 were ended as little known American Frances Tiafoe produced a brilliant display to win their US Open last-16 clash in four sets.

Nadal, who was chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, was clearly hampered by the abdominal strain that forced him to withdraw ahead of his Wimbledon semi-final in July.

However, he showed his fighting spirit to create a thrilling spectacle on Arthur Ashe Court.

However 24-year-old Tiafoe came from a break down in the fourth set to seal a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory in three hours and 33 minutes.

Tiafoe advances to just the second Grand Slam quarter-final of his career, having reached the last eight at the Australian Open in 2019.

He will now face Andrey Rublev after the Russian knocked out British No 1 Cameron Norrie in straight sets earlier on Monday.

