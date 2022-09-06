World Cup Trophy Displayed In Ghana

The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy has been displayed in Ghana ahead of the showpiece in Qatar.

According to english.news.cn, a gathering of Black Stars of Ghana fans went to catch a glimpse of the trophy at the Accra Polo Grounds on Sunday, September 4.

Many of the fans took photographs of the trophy as excitement filled the atmosphere.

The trophy is currently in the West African Nation on a tour and has France 1998 World Cup winner, David Trezeguet headlining the event.

The year’s edition will begin on November 20 and the final game will be played on December 18.

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana have qualified for four editions of the World Cup, in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.

