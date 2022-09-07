10 Jostle To Replace Pinnick As President

As the September 30, 2022 Nigeria Football Federation, NFF Elections draw nearer, 10 aspirants, including three current Executive Committee members, are vying to replace Amaju Pinnick as the President of the country’s football ruling body, reports Completesports.com exclusively

Checks at the Wuse zone 2 Abuja office of the NFF Electoral Committee revealed that the current First and Second Vice Presidents of the football governing body, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, and Malam Shehu Dikko, along with the chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau have picked forms for the NFF Elections.

Others who have picked forms are; Alhaji Abba Yola; Chief Amanze Uchegbulam; former General Secretary of NFF, Barrister Musa Amadu; ex-Nigeria goalkeeper, Peterside Idah; Mr. David Doherty; Dr. Christian Emeruwa and the FCT FA Chairman, Abba Adam Mouktar.

Senator Obinna Ogba, Chief Felix Anyansi…