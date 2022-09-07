Arteta’s Selection Was Based On Politics, Not Performance –Leno

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has alleged that he was kept on the bench for Aaron Ramsdale not because of his performance but politics.

Leno made this confession in a chat with BILD, where said that he has done enough to retain the team’s number one goalkeeping spot.

Recall that the 30-year-old was replaced as Mikel Arteta’s No 1 goalkeeper by Ramsdale last season and made just eight appearances in 2021-22.

But the this summer joined Fulham last month in an £8million deal after four years at Emirates Stadium, in which he made 125 appearances across all competitions.

“When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go,” Leno told BILD.

“In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here.”

He added: “The most important thing for me is to find my…