Balogun: Lacazette Convinced Me To Join Reims

Folarin Balogun says former Arsenal teammate Alexander Lacazette influenced his decision join Ligue 1 club Reims.

Lacazette left the Gunners to return to Lyon this summer, while Balogun joined Reims on-loan, where he has made a record-breaking start.

“He’s a great player,” Balogun revealed.

“When he was at Arsenal he would always help me progress and improve, teaching me techniques and giving me advice.

“I remember speaking to Lacazette and he kept on telling me: you need to go to Ligue 1, you will do well here. Maybe he should become my agent as well because he has a great knowledge of football!”

He added: “I’ve spent my whole career in London so when I came here I knew it was going to be different, I didn’t know the language and I’m still trying to learn – but for me, it’s important to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself.

