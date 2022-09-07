Falcons Narrowly Lose 2-1 To USA In Friendly Game

The Super Falcons put up a spirited performance which unfortunately was not enough as they fell 2-1 to world champions United States of America in their second friendly game on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

It was a much improved display from the Falcons who were hammered 4-0 by the US in their first meeting on Saturday.

The game which was played inside the Audi Field, Washington DC, saw the Americans maintain their winning streak against the Falcons as they have now won all eight fixtures between both teams.

The last time the Falcons scored against the US was in the group stage of the women’s football event at the Sydney 2000 Olympics which ended 3-1 in favour of the world champions.

The Randy Waldrum-led side have now lost their last four games.

After containing their hosts in the early part of the game, the Falcons’ defence was eventually breached on 24 minutes as Blessing Demehin put the ball into…