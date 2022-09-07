Fury Calls Out Joshua For World Title Fight

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has publicly called out British rival Anthony Joshua, proposing a showdown after Oleksandr Usyk confirmed he won’t fight until 2023.

Fury is pushing for an historic undisputed bout against WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder Usyk after the Ukrainian handed Joshua a second-successive points defeat last month.

A recently retired Fury over the weekend confirmed he will defend his WBC belt this year regardless of Usyk’s availability, however, and on Monday sent a public message to Joshua regarding a possible bout.

The 34-year-old has not fought since claiming a stunning stoppage win over Dillian Whyte in April, since coming in and out retirement on numerous occasions.

Fury is now determined to get another fight in this year, though, pushing for a bout against Joshua before pursuing any alternate option.

“I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting soon, within the next few months,” Fury said in a video…