Kyrgios, Coco Gauff Crash Out In Quarter-finals

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has been eliminated from the US Open after losing to Russia’s Karen Khachanov in a tense quarter-final in New York.

Kyrgios, 27, who needed treatment on his left thigh after the first set, lost 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to 27th seed Khachanov.

Khachanov is into his first major semi-final after edging the bigger points.

The 26-year-old plays Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud in the semi-final. Ruud beat 13th seed Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to progress to the last four stage.

Rafael Nadal’s exit in the last 16 against American Frances Tiafoe on Monday means a first-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion will be crowned in New York on Sunday.

And in the women category, French player Caroline Garcia ended American teenager Coco Gauff’s hopes in New York.

The 28-year-old 17th seed Garcia produced a clinical display to reach her first major semi-final with a 6-3 6-4 victory against…