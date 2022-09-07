Netherlands’ Game Will Be Key For Senegal –Trezeguet

Former France international, David Trezeguet believes the Teranga Lions of Senegal have the tricks and skills to pull a surprise in their opening 2022 World Cup fixture against Netherlands.

Trezeguet made this known during a trophy tour to Senegal on Tuesday.

Recall that Senegal are in Group A alongside Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

But Trezeguet is optimistic the team can make an appreciative impact at the mundial.

“Senegal will be a protagonist team,” Trezeguet said.

“The first match against the Netherlands is not easy, but in my opinion they have all the necessary skills to go all the way.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on November 20 and come to an end on December 18 .

