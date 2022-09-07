Onyedika Reveals Reason For Joining Club Brugge

Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika has revealed the reason behind his decision to join the Belgian Pro League champions.

Onyedika was linked with a move to Serie A champions AC Milan earlier in the transfer window but ended up in Belgium

AC Milan wanted him to replace Ivory Coast star Franck Kessie, who dumped them for Barcelona at the end of last season.

Club Brugge paid €10m to secure the services of the talented midfielder, who penned a five-year contract.

“I chose Club Brugge because they are the best team in Belgium and because they want to win everything,” Onyedika told Voetbal Nieuws.

“I also want to win everything, so that’s a good combination. I have also heard that Club Brugge has the best supporters in Belgium.”

The 21-year-old was named the best young player in Denmark last season.

