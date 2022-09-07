UCL: Bassey Bags Assist Again As Ajax Thrash Rangers 4-0 In Group Opener

Calvin Bassey provided an assist as Ajax hammered his former club Rangers 4-0 in their Group A Champions League opening fixture.

On Saturday Bassey had his first assist for Ajax on Saturday in a 4-0 home win against Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie.

And against Rangers he set up Ghana international Muhammed Kudus for Ajax’s third goal in the 33rd minute.

Edson Alvarez the opened in the 17th minute before Steven Berghuis in the 32nd minute.

With 10 minutes left former Tottenham Hotspur player Steven Bergwijn added the fourth goal for Ajax.

The win against Rangers means Ajax have now won their last five games.

