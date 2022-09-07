UCL: PSG Floor Juventus, Manchester City Thrash Sevilla

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris-Saint Germain defeated Juventus 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Parc des Prince.

The France forward put the hosts ahead on five minutes after he was set up by Neymar.

Mbappe added the second on 22 minutes with Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi providing the assist.

The visitors reduced the deficit seven minutes after the break through

Weston James Earl.

At the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Manchester City thrashed their hosts Sevilla 4-0.

Erling Haaland bagged a brace while Phil Foden and Ruben Dias scored the other goals.

Real Madrid also recorded a 3-0 away win against Celtic.

Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and substitute Eden Hazard were the goal scorers for the visitors.

