US Open: Sabalenka Beats Pliskova To Reach Semis, Garcia Ousts Gauffs

Aryna Sabalenka put up a flawless performance to beat Karolina Pliskova

6-1, 7-6(4) in their quarter-final clash at the US Open

The sixth seed produced an amazing start and held her own in the second set as she moved into the US Open semi-finals.

Sabalenka will play Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

In another quarter-final tie, Caroline Garcia continued her rich vein of form as she powered past Coco Gauff

The Frenchwoman ended the American young American’s dream of securing a home Grand Slam by claiming a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Garcia will meet Ons Jabeur in the next round after the Tunisian became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era by beating Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.