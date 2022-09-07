‘We Are Yet To Contact Gyan About 2022 World Cup’ —Black Stars Assistant Coach, Boateng

Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng, has claimed that the Ghanaian technical crew is yet to contact Black Stars legend, Asamoah Gyan about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This year’s World Cup will be held in the Middle East for the first time between November 20 and December 18.

Gyan earlier in an interview with the BBC said he would want to play in the forthcoming World Cup.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before in 1994, when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” Gyan said.

And commenting on the possibility of Gyan featuring for the Black Stars in Qatar, Boateng said in an interview with Citi Sports Online.

“Out of respect for the player (Gyan) and as a friend of mine as a person, I would prefer to discuss the issue with him in person, rather than share (it) with the outside world,” Boateng said.

“We haven’t spoken to Gyan yet, so we will not disclose anything until we have spoken to the player himself.

“We as staff have…