Amusan Retains Diamond League Trophy, Wins 100m Hurdles

Reigning Nigeria, Commonwealth, and World champion, Tobi Amusan ended her historic and record-laden year 2022 with another record as she successfully defended the Diamond League title she won last year.

The 25-year-old ran a new 12.29 seconds meeting record to win the 100m hurdles.

It is her second fastest legal time ever over the high hurdles after the 12.12 seconds world record she ran in Oregon, the USA at the World Championships, and one-hundredth of a second faster than the 12.30 Games record she ran to successfully defend her Commonwealth Games title last month in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Nigerian has now successfully defended four titles this year in which she was the defending champion.

For her efforts, the Nigerian has been crowned the Diamond League champion and awarded a Diamond Trophy in addition to winning the 30,000 top prize money as well as securing a wild card for the World Athletics…