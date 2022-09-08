Arsenal Open Europa League Campaign With Win At Zurich

Arsenal bounced back from the weekend defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League with a hard fought 2-1 win away to FC Zurich in Group A of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

New signing Marquinhos scored and also had an assist while Eddie Nketiah netted the winner for Arsenal.

Marquinhos opened scoring on 17 minutes after he stabbed home Nketiah’s low cross from a counter.

Nketiah then turned villain as he fouled a Zurich player inside the box which Mirlind Kryeziu converted you make it 1-1 on 44 minutes.

However, Nketiah atoned for giving away the penalty by scoring the winner on 62 minutes as he headed in Marquinhos’ delightful cross.

In Group A other game Netherlands giants PSV were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bodoe/Glimt.

And in other results Rennes beat Larnaca 2-1 away, Fenerbahce edged visiting Dynamo Kyiv 2-1, Real Betis pipped HJK Helsinki 2-0 away, Ludogorets beat Roma 2-1, Malmo…