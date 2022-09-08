Arsenal Will Miss Out Of EPL Top Four

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has predicted that Arsenal will not qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Carragher in an interview with Overlap stated that despite their impressive start to the Premier League, the Gunners have a way of fizzling out when it matters most.

“I have been impressed with them [Arsenal], I just don’t know if they have got the squad,” Carragher told the Overlap.

“When I watch Tottenham, and Manchester United, they are almost getting results the same sort of way, big, powerful, and tough to beat.

“When I watch Arsenal, it’s fast, energetic; I’m excited watching it, but could what happened [against Manchester United] happen too often?

“But the more impressive team, when we talk about how the game is played right now, the technical game and what Liverpool and Man City have done over the last four or five years, I think Arsenal are closer to that than…