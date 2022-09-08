Bassey Pleased With Ajax Victory Over Rangers

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey is pleased with the Eredivisie champions win over his former club, Rangers in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Ajax defeated the Gers 4-0 at the Amsterdam Arena .

The Eredivisie Champions led 3-0 at half-time with goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus.

Steven Bergwijn scored in the 80th minute to complete the rout.

Bassey in an interview with BT Sport admitted having a weird feeling playing against his former team.

“I didn’t think I could just message them like that tonight,” Bassey said.

“I’ll give them a day. It just depends on how they are . I haven’t seen them for a while. Obviously I’m buzzing on one side but (on the other) I can’t explain it, it’s a weird feeling.

“When I’m not playing against the (Rangers) boys I wish them the best and I’m always rooting for them to win . But being on the…