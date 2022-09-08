ECL: Chukwueze Scores, Bags Assist In Villarreal, Lech Poznan Seven-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was at his best mettle as he scored and bagged an assist in Villarreal’s 4-3 win over Lech Poznan in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

The visitor took the early lead in the 7th minute through Michal Skoras before the host leveled parity in the 32nd minute through Samuel Chukwueze’s fine finish.

Alex Baena extended their lead in the 36th minute before grabbing his brace in the 40th minute thanks to a beautiful assist from Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles star was later substituted in the 80th minute for Pino after an impressive display.

However, two goals from Mikael Ishak made the scoreline 3-3 before Coquelin netted in the 89th minute to earn Villarreal the maximum points.

