James Pens Farewell Message To Tuchel After Chelsea Sacking

Chelsea defender Reece James has penned a farewell message to former boss, Thomas Tuchel.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris-Saint Germain gaffer was sacked on Wednesday morning after their defeat in the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb.

James, who was a favorite of Tuchel’s in defense, took to social media to address the manager’s departure.

Read Also: Eguavoen Thumbs Up Super Falcons’ ‘Signs Of Growth’ Against USA Women

He posted a photo of himself and Tuchel hugging after they had won the Champions League over a year ago.

James also added a caption on his Twitter post, stating “Thank you” with a blue-heart emoji.

Chelsea are likely to secure Brighton’s Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.