James Pens Farewell Message To Tuchel After Chelsea Sacking –

By
Headliners
-
1


Chelsea defender Reece James has penned a farewell message to former boss, Thomas Tuchel.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris-Saint Germain gaffer was sacked on Wednesday morning after their defeat in the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb.

James, who was a favorite of Tuchel’s in defense, took to social media to address the manager’s departure.

Read Also: Eguavoen Thumbs Up Super Falcons’ ‘Signs Of Growth’ Against USA Women

MegaMillionsNaija

He posted a photo of himself and Tuchel hugging after they had won the Champions League over a year ago.

James also added a caption on his Twitter post, stating “Thank you” with a blue-heart emoji.

Chelsea are likely to secure Brighton’s Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

About Adeboye Amosu

View all posts by…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR