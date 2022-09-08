Kyrgios Fined $14,000 For Racket Smashing

Nick Kyrgios has been handed a $14,000 fine after destroying two rackets following his US Open quarterfinal loss.

After suffering a devastating five-set loss to Karen Khachanov, Kyrgios angrily smashed two rackets. As a result, he has been slapped with the biggest fine at the US Open so far.

In total, Kyrgios was penalized for five times and fined $32,500. Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgios was fined $7,500 for spitting and swearing.

In the US Open round-of-16, Kyrgios delivered a big performance to send first-seeded Daniil Medvedev packing out of the tournament.

Just when it seemed that Kyrgios would maybe go all the way, he suffered a five-set loss to Khachanov in a match where he was the favorite to win. After the loss, Kyrgios said that Grand Slams are pretty much the only tournaments that matter.

