Manchester United Vs Real Sociedad – Preview And Predictions

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad – With four straight victories in the Premier League, the Red Devils will enter the match in the best possible mood.

After two abject performances at the beginning of the season against teams like Brighton and Brentford, Erik ten Hag appears to have discovered the secret to success.

During their current four-game winning streak, Manchester United has defeated teams like Liverpool and Arsenal. Marcus Rashford shone on Sunday, helping United defeat Arsenal 3-1 with a pair of goals and an assist for Anthony’s opening goal.

Given the challenging trip to London for the match against Crystal Palace is set in just three days, it will be very intriguing to watch which players ten Hag will bring onto the field here against the Spanish team in the…