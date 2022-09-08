Osimhen Misses Penalty In Napoli’s 4-1 Win Vs Liverpool

Victor Osimhen missed a penalty which was not enough to stop Napoli from thrashing Liverpool 4-1 in Group A Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Osimhen missed his spot kick in the 18th minute before he was replaced on 41 minutes due to knock.

Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead from the spot in the fifth minute after Victor Osimhen had hit the post.

Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone extended Napoli’s lead, before Zielinski scored again after the break.

It was a terrible opening half from Liverpool as Joe Gomez struggled to deal with Osimhen and was relieved when the Napoli forward trudged off with an injury before half-time.

His replacement, Simeone, needed just three minutes to score on his Champions League debut as Liverpool looked shell-shocked by the home side’s relentless forward approach.

There were chances for the visitors – Van Dijk had a header well saved, Mohamed Salah struck an effort at the goalkeeper and a teasing cross bounced dangerously off Harvey…