Osimhen Reflects On Bittersweet Outing Against Liverpool

Victor Osimhen has labelled Napoli’s 4-1 win against Liverpool a bittersweet experience for him, reports Completesports.com.

The Partenopei were able to start Osimhen in the UEFA Champions League tie despite a muscular issue.

The Nigeria international was a thorn in the flesh of the Liverpool defenders in the 42 minutes he spent on the pitch.

The-23-year-old hit the near post early in the game and also missed a penalty.

Read Also:Moffi Bags 5th League Goal Of Season As Lorient Beat Lyon

Osimhen was replaced by Giovanni Simeone just before half-time with a muscular problem.

Piotr Zielinski scored twice for Napoli in the game with Zambo Anguissa and Simeone also on target.

Osimhen took to the social media to celebrate the win, while also lamenting his penalty miss and red card.

“Bittersweet Feeling For Me,Great Performance From The Whole Squad,GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽We Move @sscnapoli,”he tweeted.

It remain to be seen whether the striker will be fit for Napoli’s…