Potter Set To Replace Tuchel At Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion Graham Potter is set to succeed Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea new manager following the latter’s sacked on Wednesday morning.

According to the Mirror Potter is believed to be Chelsea’s target after a stunning start to the term, guiding Brighton to fourth in the Premier League with four wins from six games – including a 2-1 triumph against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It is reported that Brighton have granted Chelsea permission to talk to Potter after the Blues agreed to meet their £16million compensation fee.

The situation is expected to move quickly and there’s a chance Potter could be appointed before the end of Wednesday.



Also Read: ‘We Will Take Nigerian Football To The Next Level’ —NFF Presidential Aspirant, Doherty

Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday morning after their 1-0 defeat to Champions League rivals Dinamo Zagreb the previous evening.

The German enjoyed a successful 20-month spell at Stamford Bridge, winning three…