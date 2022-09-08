Troost-Ekong Turns Down Turkey Move

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong rejected a move to Turkey during this summer transfer window.

Troost-Ekong was linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce but opted to stay with the Hornets according to The Athletic.

Kasimpasa and Ankaragucu were also keen on signing him on loan for one season.

The centre-back will however be open to leaving the Vicarage Road in January.

Troost-Ekong has struggled for regular game time at Watford since returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria early this year.

The player has made just one appearance in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

He once played in the Turkey for Bursaspor.

The former Udinese star has a contract with the London club until June 2025.

