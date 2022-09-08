US Open:” I’m Delighted To Overcome Rublev –Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has expressed his delight after overcoming Andrey Rublev to claim his place in the semi-final of the US Open.

Tiafoe defeated Rublev 7-6(3) 7-6(0) 6-4 to reach the semi final.

Victory secures his first appearance in the semi-finals of a major – he is the first American male player to reach this stage of the tournament since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Speaking on court afterwards, a clearly delighted Tiafoe said: “Man, this is wild. This is crazy. Having the biggest one of my life 24 hours ago and coming back and getting another big win.

“I feel so at home on courts like this. This court is unbelievable. You guys get so far behind me, I want to play. I want to get my best.

“Andrey is a hell of a player, so to back it up is huge growth. It’s tough to turn the page but I did. And now I’m in the semis.

“I just always find a way somehow on this court. I was trying to play some great tennis and I have been, let’s enjoy this one. We got two more guys. We got…