Wright Wants Iwobi Back At Arsenal

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes the Gunners needs someone like Alex Iwobi at the Emirates.

Iwobi left Arsenal for Everton in 2019 but struggled to justify his £35m transfer fee under Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez.

The Nigeria international is now a different player under manager Frank Lampard.

The 26-year-old played a key role in the club’s survival last season and has further up his performance this season.

Iwobi’s form in 2022 has impressed Wright, who thinks Gunners needs someone like him at the Emirates.

He told Wrighty’s House podcast: “I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him.

Read Also:James Pens Farewell Message To Tuchel After Chelsea Sacking

“I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him.

“I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something.

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and…