2022 CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens Drawn Against Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Egypt’s Wadi Degla

Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria will take on CAF women’s Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wadi Degla of Egypt in Group B of the continental club competition.

The draw for the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League was held today (Friday) in Rabat, Morocco.

The fourth team in Group B will be revealed after the conclusion of the the Central African Football Federations’ Union (UNIFFAC) zonal tournament, which is set to take place from 10 to 16 September 2022 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

In Group A host club AS Far of Morocco, Simba Queens of Tanzania, Green Buffaloes of Zambia and Determine Girls of Liberia will battle it out.

The 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League is the second edition organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This year’s edition of the tournament will be held in Morocco from 30 October to 13 November 2022.

Rivers Angels were the first club to represent Nigeria when they took part in the maiden…