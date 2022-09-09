Alcaraz Overcome Sinner To Reach First Grand Slam Semi-final

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz came out tops in a thrilling battle against Jannik Sinner to reach his first grand slam semi-final in the last eight of the US Open.

Alcaraz finally clinched a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full-throttle tennis

Remarkably, three matches had previously finished at 2.26am, while this was the second time Alcaraz had played beyond 2am in succession after his fourth-round win over Marin Cilic finished at 2.23am.

Following his impressive win against Sinner, Alcataz will now take on home boy Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final on Friday.

In the women’s quarter-final clash, world No 1 and French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, stayed on course for a second Grand Slam title of the season after seeing off Jessica Pegula and into the semi-finals of the US Open.

Swiatek is the only player left in either of the singles draws who has previously lifted…