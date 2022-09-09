Boehly Sacked Tuchel Because Of His Boring Football –Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor, has revealed that Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel as manager was because of his boring style of football.

Recall that Chelsea announced the sacking of Tuchel on Wednesday following their UEFA Champions League 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Agbonlahor believes Chelsea owners would have expected better performances for the team after spending such a huge amount in the summer transfer window, which is why they sacked Tuchel.

“Last season, I was extremely bored by Chelsea’s football – and this season started off the same. When you are spending the money they have, and with the players he has available – they needed to be producing better football. Boehly was probably thinking the same. I feel like it’s going to be a better time for Chelsea,” Boehly told Football Insider.

He added: “Tuchel’s excuses last night would have been the final straw for the owner. There are no excuses – when you have…