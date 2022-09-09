Brazil Drop Arsenal Stars For Ghana, Tunisia Friendlies

The Arsenal trio of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes have been left out of Brazil’s squad for the friendly matches against Ghana and Tunisia.

The Samba boys of Brazil are set to take on the Black Stars of Ghana on September 23 and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on September 27.

The three players have steered Arsenal to the Premier League top spot this season, however they won’t play the friendlies with the African teams slated for this month.

According to cbf.com.br Brazilian coach, Tite has invited Flamengo striker, Pedro who is the topscorer in the Copa Libertadores with 12 goals, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Roma defender Roger Ibaez amongst others.

Jesus has three goals and three assists in six Premier League games this season, while Martinelli has three goals in six Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

Defender Magalhaes has one goal in six Premier League games this season.

Brazil are in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar…