LaLiga Chief Tebas Blasts Mbappe Again

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has criticised Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe again following the Frenchman’s refusal to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe rejected Real Madrid over the summer and signed a new deal with PSG.

Asked whether the LaLiga is missing the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe, Tebas said: “If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that are pouring money.

“Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren’t there last year either.

“Mbappé stayed in a championship that is not competitive.”

