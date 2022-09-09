Madueke Promises More For Football

The maiden Lekki Sports Consulting Cup [LSD Cup 2022] Invitational Tournament sponsored by Okaka Football Club proprietor, Chief Dr. Arinze Madueke was concluded last weekend in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Tournament aimed at discovering new talents, encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship, and subsequently sending talents abroad for further training and development, as well as ushering them into professional football, was held at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium Lagos with 12 invited teams taking part from August 29th to September 4, 2022.

The tournament climaxed with the final match between FC Ablaze of Ikorodu and Kiddos RA. Ablaze achieved a hard-fought 1-0 victory to emerge champions under the Sunday morning’s rain.

Earlier, Legend FC defeated KidSport 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 full-time scores to emerge as a third-placed team.

There were individual awards to deserving…