Most Popular NBA Coaches On The Internet Revealed

With the start of the NBA season in touching distance, new data has revealed which coach attracts the most attention in the US.
The sports betting experts at sidelines.io have crunched the numbers to find out which current NBA coach attracts the most internet users’ attention, using Google search volume.
NBA’s ten most popular coaches on the internet
|Name
|Team
|Monthly searches
|Steve Kerr
|Golden State Warriors
|197,000
|Ime Udoka
|Boston Celtics
|176,000
|Jason Kidd
|Dallas Mavericks
|167,000
|Steve Nash
|Brooklyn Nets
|150,000
|Doc Rivers
|Philadelphia 76ers
|103,000
|Monty Williams
|Phoenix Suns
|86,000
|Chauncey Billups
|Portland Trail Blazers
|72,000
|Gregg Popovich
|San Antonio Spurs
|62,000
|Darvin Ham
|Los Angeles Lakers
|52,000
|Rick Carlisle
|Indiana Pacers
|46,000
Related: NBA Final: Golden State Warriors Beat Udoka’s Celtics In Game Six To Emerge Champions
According to the data, Steve Kerr is the NBA’s most popular coach with a staggering 197,000 internet searches each month on average.