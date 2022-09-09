Most Popular NBA Coaches On The Internet Revealed

With the start of the NBA season in touching distance, new data has revealed which coach attracts the most attention in the US.

The sports betting experts at sidelines.io have crunched the numbers to find out which current NBA coach attracts the most internet users’ attention, using Google search volume.

NBA’s ten most popular coaches on the internet

Name Team Monthly searches Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors 197,000 Ime Udoka Boston Celtics 176,000 Jason Kidd Dallas Mavericks 167,000 Steve Nash Brooklyn Nets 150,000 Doc Rivers Philadelphia 76ers 103,000 Monty Williams Phoenix Suns 86,000 Chauncey Billups Portland Trail Blazers 72,000 Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs 62,000 Darvin Ham Los Angeles Lakers 52,000 Rick Carlisle Indiana Pacers 46,000

According to the data, Steve Kerr is the NBA’s most popular coach with a staggering 197,000 internet searches each month on average.