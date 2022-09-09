Napoli Suffer Osimhen Injury Blow

Victor Osimhen is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in Napoli’s home win against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Napoli on Friday confirmed a second- degree lesion in the striker’s right bicep.

The Nigeria international according to the Partenopei has already started his recovery program.

Read Also:ECL: Chukwueze Scores, Bags Assist In Villarreal, Lech Poznan Seven-Goal Thriller

The Super Eagles striker was forced off the pitch in the 41st minute of Napoli’s 4-1 win against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Osimhen won’t return to action before the September international break, meaning that he will miss matches against Spezia, Rangers and Milan.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Maradona after the break and face Ajax twice in a week with the away Serie A fixture against Cremonese between the two European games.

Osimhen has scored two goals in six appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

…