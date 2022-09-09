Nigerian Forward Ebuka Switches Club In Egypt

Nigerian forward John Ebuka has linked up with Egyptian Premier League club, Ceramica Cleopatra.

Ebuka joined the Petroleum club from another Egyptian side, ENPPI.

The 25-year-old scored 23 goals in the top-flight for ENPPI following his arrival from Cypriot club, Yenicami two years ago.

The striker scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances as ENPPI finished in ninth position last season.

Ebuka was also courted by Al Ahly and Zamalek.

However, the Gold and Blood won the race for his signature as Ahmed Amin Oufa and Joseph Atule moved in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

He has been brought in to replace Shady Hussien, who is set to join Al Ahly after netting 10 goals for the Giza outfit this past season.

