Odegbami, Adepoju Concur Future Bright For Lanreleke Sports Academy

Nigeria football legends, Segun Odegbami and Mutiu Adepoju have tipped a bright future for Lanreleke Sports Academy in Ileogbo, Osun State

The co-educational, fully residential, and specialist Senior Secondary School was founded in 2021.

Its second edition screening exercise to admit students into the academy, kicked off on Wednesday, with students from Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, and Delta State taking part in it.

Mutiu Adepoju while giving his general assessment of the project said: “It’s fantastic; overwhelmed with what I have seen here, from the structure, facilities, and environment, it is top notch. I have to thank Engineer Lanre Adeleke for what he’s doing to humanity with this project.

“This is a laudable one and I think we should be grateful for having this kind of edifice here in Osun State.”

The ‘Head Master’ who had a session with the students, said further: “Am quite satisfied as we have seen a different set of talents as more than 200 students enrolled…