Onyenezide Delighted To Make Super Falcons Debut

Esther Onyenezide has expressed her happiness after making her Super Falcons debut against the United States of America in a friendly match.

The Super Falcons lost 4-0 to the Stars and Stripes at Children’s Mercy Park and lost the second friendly 2-1 at the Audi Field.

Onyenezide, who was also at the just concluded Women’s U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica played both games against the USA.

Read Also:Chukwueze, Olayinka Nominated For Europa Conference League Goal Of The Week Award

She took to the social media to express her delight at playing for the Super Falcons.

“Proud to have got my first experience with the @NGSuper_Falcons, memorably against the United States . Grateful for the opportunity to be part of this amazing group. Thank you for the lessons learnt, experiences gained and the opportunity to be represent Nigeria . To USA, thank you,” she Tweeted.

Onyenezide scored three goals in four games for the Falconets at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa…