‘She Was A Wonderful Figure’ -Mourinho Mourns Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has described the death of Queen Elizabeth II as a great loss to the entire world.

Recall that on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth, who is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

Mourinho only heard the news during his side’s Europa League fixture on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Mourinho said: “I am so sorry to hear this news.

“I am not a foreigner in Britain, it is my home, my family’s home, we’ve lived there for many years.

“She was a wonderful figure. I don’t know anyone who didn’t have respect for her. She was a great lady as well as a Queen.”

