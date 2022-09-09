Super Eagles To Face Portugal In Friendly November 17

The Nigeria Football Federation and Federação Portuguesa de Futebol have signed a formal agreement for the Super Eagles and A Seleção to clash in a prestige senior team friendly at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday, 17th November.

Portugal will be led by five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, easily one of the best footballers the world has ever seen, while the Super Eagles will be led at the fore by Italy-based forward Victor Osimhen, growing to be one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations on three occasions (as well as Olympic men’s football gold, silver and bronze) while Portugal won her first continental trophy (Euro Championship) in France in 2016, defeating host France 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France. As hosts, A Seleção lost the Euro Championship final to Greece in 2004.

Already billed to play 2019 African champions Algeria in Oran on 27th September, the…