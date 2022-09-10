2022 ITTF African Tourney: Aruna Seals Dramatic Win Over Egypt’s Assar To Emerge Champion

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has emerged men’s singles champion of the 2022 International Table Tennis Federation(ITTF) African championship, after overcoming rival Egypt’s Omar Assar in Friday’s final in Algiers, Algeria.

Aruna, who secured his second continental title came back from two sets down to beat Assar 4-3 in the final.

Recall in Last year’s final Assar halted Quadri’s bid to retain the title he won in Mauritius in 2018 with a dominant 4-1 victory in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The same scenario was about to repeat itself as Assar took the first two sets 11-8 and 11-9.

Aruna took the third set 11-8 but lost the fourth 11-7 before going on claim remaining sets to become champion.

