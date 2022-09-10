Akpeyi Joins South African Club Sekhukhune United

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has linked up with South African club Sekhukhune United.

Akpeyi has been a free agent since leaving Kaizer Chiefs in July.

The 36-year-old penned a one-year contract with the modest club with the option of another year.

Sekhuhune United are expected to make an announcement on the veteran shot-stopper’s arrival in the coming days.

Akpeyi will battle Toaster Nsabata from Zambia and Ali Bangare of Ivory Coast for the number one spot at the club.

Sekhuhune United currently occupy 14th position on the South Africa Premier League table with six points from seven games.

