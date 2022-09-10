Alhassan Yusuf Named Antwerp Player Of The Month

Nigeria midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has won Belgian Pro League club, Royal Antwerp Player of the Month for August, reports Completesports.com.

Yusuf beat goalkeeper, Jean Butez as well as strikers, Vincent Jansen and Michel-Ange Balikiwsha to the individual award.

The 22-year-old has made seven league appearances for his club this season.

The box-to-box midfielder has emerged one of the top performers for Antwerp following his arrival from Swedish club IFK Goteborg.

Mark van Bommel’s sIde are top of the table with 21 points from seven matches.

Antwerp will face Cercle Brugge in their next league game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

