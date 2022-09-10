Cadiz Vs Barcelona – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Cadiz vs Barcelona – This match-up might also be characterized as Laliga’s weakest attack facing off against the second-best defence in the competition. In either case, all signs lead to the Catalans winning easily in a simple match at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla today – Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Barcelona began the season by playing Rayo Vallecano at home to a scoreless tie but went on to win three convincing matches against Real Sociedad, Real Valladolid, and Sevilla, scoring eleven goals in the process.

Since players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are enjoying their time on the field at the start of the season, it appears like Xavi has discovered the appropriate chemistry among the newcomers.

Also Read: LaLiga Chief Tebas Blasts Mbappe Again

Seven days prior, they both scored in the 0-3 thrashing of Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan….